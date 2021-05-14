Masks will still be required at schools

The CDC relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated people yesterday, allowing them to stop wearing masks indoors, and Gov. Andy Beshear immediately said Kentuckians may follow those guidelines.
Beshear also announced today, that on June 11, all Kentuckians – vaccinated or not – can drop the masks.
However, there are several exceptions, including crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, nursing homes, hospitals and prisons, even if fully vaccinated.
Students in K-12, faculty, staff and visitors as schools must continue to mask up, which includes those on a school bus.
A handful of retail stores across the state have initially said they will continue to require masks in their buildings.
The CDC says encouraging people to get their COVID vaccine was a factor in changing the guidelines, and the governor says he agrees.