New amenities added at Riverview Park

New grills and picnic tables have been added just in time for the summer camping season.
There are seven modern campsites available with power, water and sewer. At this time, reservations are not taken; however, there is some discussion about moving toward digital payments and advanced reservations.
For now, campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Campers should be on site and call 270-965-5015 for a combination that will unlock power pods and water hydrants.
Cost is $20 per day and that fee can be left in the dropbox on site.
Because demand for sites is growing, campground managers are planning to launch an online system to take reservations and accept credit card payments in advance.