Sophomores, juniors must be at school Thursday

All Crittenden County sophomores and juniors are required to attend in-person school on Thursday, May 13 whether enrolled for virtual or in-person learning.
On that day, those students will be engaged in K-PREP testing. Students will be socially distanced and in-person and virtual students will be separated.
Sophomores will complete tests in reading and math, while juniors will complete tests in science, on-demand writing and social studies.
Freshmen and seniors will not be on campus during that testing day. They will all be assigned to remote learning.
With prior approval, sophomores and juniors will be allowed to leave campus upon completion of the testing periods. Transportation will be provided to any students who require it.