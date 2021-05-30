Ag Hall of Fame looking for first inductee

Nominations are for this inaugural year's selection are due by July 1.
Nominees should have a long tenure in agriculture, preferably over 20 years and have a solid connection to the county.
Dee Heimengartner, Crittenden County Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources, said the Crittenden County Agriculture Leadership Hall of Fame was developed by Crittenden County Extension agents, Lions Club members and volunteers. Area counties have similar programs, such as Farmer of the Year, which Crittenden’s Hall of Fame models.
The 2021 recipient will be named during the Crittenden County Fair Breakfast Aug. 6. Nomination forms can be obtained from and submitted to the Crittenden County Extension office.
Recognition may be given to current or retired members of the agriculture community or posthumously.
Selection will be made by the Crittenden County Agriculture Leadership Hall of Fame committee.