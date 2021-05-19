YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Morganfield academy hiring various positions
Looking for a job with a nice benefits package? Check out the opportunities at the Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center in Morganfield.
The academy offers competitive salaries, benefits and advancement opportunities for full- or part-time and substitute positions.
Apply only at mtcjobs.com.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/19/2021 08:59:00 AM
