Coming to Marion Farmers Market this summer

Located on Main Street in Marion, the market is named after the late Imogene Stout who lived across the street from the lot which was a service station for many years.
Vendor space will be available June 5, July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4. Dee Heimgartner, Crittenden County Agriculture Agent, said vendors must meet Kentucky Department of Ag and Health Department guidelines outlined in the Farmers’ Market Manual and Resource Guide which can be found online. Heimgartner can be reached at (270) 965-5015 for more information.
Farmers Market Days will be open 9 am.-noon with pavilion space reserved for home-town products. Spaces will be marked and available on a first come, first served basis with no reservations available.