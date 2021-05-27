Livingston hires grad for new superintendent

David Meinschein, who graduated from Livingston Central in 1989 and has been serving as an administrator in the Ballard County School District, was chosen by the Livingston Board of Education to lead the district beginning July 1.
Meinschein will replace Victor Zimmerman, who resigned in February. Darryl Chittenden has been serving as interim superintendent since that time and will continue in that capacity until Meinschein takes over.
Meinschein posted the following Tweet on his Twitter page last night, "I am proud to come full circle and become the Livingston County School Superintendent. I look forward to serving our students, faculty and community!"