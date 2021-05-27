Livingston hires grad for new superintendent

Graduation next Friday night at stadium One week from today, up to 1,200 spectators will be able to attend the 2021 Crittenden County High School graduation on Friday, May 28. It ...

Farmers welcomes Brent Bugg Click Image to Enlarge The Farmers Bank & Trust Co. welcomes Brent Bugg. Bugg, most recently president of Fredonia Valley Bank, joins t...

Coming to Marion Farmers Market this summer Farmers Market Days will be coordinated by the Crittenden County Extension Service the first Saturday of the month June through September at...