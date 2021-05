Sophomores, juniors must be at school Thursday All Crittenden County sophomores and juniors are required to attend in-person school on Thursday, May 13 whether enrolled for virtual or in-...

Utility pole down at busy Marion intersection Traffic flow is interrupted at the intersection of US 60 and US 641 (Main and Gum streets) in Marion after a large truck making a turn knock...

Fire destroys Marion home Marion Fire Department was called to the scene of a residential fire on Chad Street this afternoon. The home was badly damaged. No one was h...