Graduation set for tonight at Rocket Stadium

Crittenden County High School’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m., tonight (Friday, May 28) at Rocket Stadium.
There is no limit on the number of attendees per graduate; however, no one will be allowed into the football stadium once the established capacity of 1,200 is reached.
In the event of rain, commencement could be postponed one hour, or if further delayed, until 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 29 at the football field. In case of greater weather issues, graduation will be moved to 6 p.m., Saturday at the football field, or inside Rocket Arena with a smaller capacity.