Summer options will help students catch up

Crittenden County School District is finalizing plans for summer school which will offer opportunities for extended learning through Crosswalk and credit-recovery programs for any student needing to complete or repeat graduation requirements.
Crosswalk will be June 7-10 and July 12-15. Credit recovery will be offered June 7-10, June 14-17, July 12-15 and July 19-22.
All in-person opportunities for summer learning are from 8:30 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. Transportation will be available and breakfast and lunch will be provided.