Saturday, May 8, 2021

Summer options will help students catch up

Crittenden County School District is finalizing plans for summer school which will offer opportunities for extended learning through Crosswalk and credit-recovery programs for any student needing to complete or repeat graduation requirements. 

Crosswalk will be June 7-10 and July 12-15. Credit recovery will be offered June 7-10, June 14-17, July 12-15 and July 19-22. 

All in-person opportunities for summer learning are from 8:30 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. Transportation will be available and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

