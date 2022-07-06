YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Adoption event Saturday at Marion True Value
A pet adoption event will be held Saturday at Clark's Marion True Value.
The hardware store is partnering with the Crittenden County Animal Shelter to encourage pet adoptions.
Cats, kittens and dogs will be available. Adoption fees will be reduced to $50. Normal adoption fees are $80.
