Sheriff's Department seeks public assistance

UPDATE This morning at about 9am local authorities surrounded a home on Franklin Mines Road and were able to take Haymaker into custody. Find more details in this week's full version of The Crittenden Press.
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted here and in Illinois.
Brian K. Haymaker, 47, is allegedly non-complaint with Illinois sex offender registry laws, and is wanted in Illinois.
He was last known to be living on Franklin Mines Road in rural Crittenden County.
Haymaker is also wanted for questioning with regard to theft of services complaints in Crittenden County and has an outstanding warrant here for assault and firearm possession.
There are a couple of aliases Haymaker is known to use. Those are Brian K Moore and Brian Shipley.
If you see this person, contact 270-965-3500 or 270-965-3400.