Park area roads closed Friday for race

The Marty McKenney Memorial 5K is a fundraising race for the high school track team. The race begins at 7pm.
McMican Road and Old Morganfield Road will temporarily close from about 7pm to until around 8:30pm. Barriers will be at the Adams Street intersection of Old Morganfield Road and at the McMican Road intersection at KY 120.
The park will be closed to traffic during the race except for the skate park lot and the lower parking lot next to the creek.
Race day registration price is $25. On-site registration begins at 6 p.m. Go Here to register online.