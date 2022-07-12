Church of Christ provides water, conservation items

City warns of bulk water concerns City officials are warning individuals using bulk water tanks to be aware of potential for bacteria growth and contamination. For complete d...

Water details and more in this week's newspaper Inmate crews have been helping sandbag at the lake to catch more rainwater. Although Old City Lake's level is scarcely low, most of the ...

City Issues Boil Water Advisory The City of Marion has issued a boil water advisory. Although not unexpected, it’s a clear signal that the town’s raw water level is serious...

Crittenden-Livingston lifts volume, pumps go down Crittenden Press Copyright 2022 Update July 8, 7am with Guard mission info Today's effort to keep Marion in drinking water was beset by ...