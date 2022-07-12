Church of Christ provides water, conservation items

The CCHS football team helped unload pallets of bottled water Monday that will be distributed Wednesday from 10:30-5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m-4 p.m., at Marion Church of Christ. Marion Church of Christ is located at the end of West Elm Street next to the Crittenden County High School annex.
The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief agency from Nashville has additional trips to Marion planned, and will provide gallons of water, paper plates and cutlery and large bathing wipes.
Church member Teresa Foster said families can circle through the parking lot and water will be loaded for them. A youth group from Mayfield’s Seven Oaks Church of Christ is also assisting. Distribution is for families as well as businesses.