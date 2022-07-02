Weekly Feature in Our Full Edition

One of the weekly features you get with The Crittenden Press full edition is our ThrowBack Thursday. In it we trace what was in the news 50, 25 and 10 years ago this week in Crittenden County. It's one of many things included in our full edition that you can get nowhere else. Please support your local newspaper and stay informed by subscribing today. Click here to subscribe. Online subscriptions to the full edition start at just $2.95 a month.
50 years Ago - June 29, 1972
- Crittenden County Political leader Loice Ford was selected as local chairman of the Democratic National Telethon.
- C. Stanley Runyan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor in Architecture and received the Faculty Honor Award.
- Six FFA officers from CCHS attended the Leadership Training Camp held in Hardinsburg. Those attending were Mike Walker, Larry Workman, Steve Ford, Gary Robertson, Tommy Tedford and Perry Glore.
25 years Ago - July 3, 1997
- Lee Anna Porter was awarded Cablevision’s $500 scholarship.
- Chad Thomas Chandler was selected as one of the country’s most outstanding campus leaders by Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
- Kimberly Hunt and Bethaney Long represented Crittenden County at the Future Homemakers of America leadership conference.
- Pat Fletcher quality/risk manager at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services attained the credential of certified professional in healthcare quality.
- Terri Travis placed first in the sub-advanced girls’ division at the USTA/AAU National Tumbling and Trampoline Competition, earning her a national title in gymnastics.
10 years Ago - June 28, 2012
- Five Crittenden County seniors participated in the Kentucky Youth Seminar on the campus of the University of Kentucky. They were Morgan Williams, Ian Cartwright, Hannah Roberts, Tucker Frazer and Daniel Patton.
- Kayla Buntin was accepted into the Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine.
- Marion Bobcats, a 9-under traveling baseball team, won the Baseball Players Association fifth annual Pepsi/Hampton Inn Bring the Heat Tournament at Hopkinsville. Players were Trace Adams, Braxton Winders, Caden McCalister, Erik O’Leary, Gunnar Bingham, Tyler Boone, Gabe Mott, Brody Williams, Aiden Rush, Gavin Hunt and Tate Roberts.
- Marion baseball players Cruce Collyer, Ethan Dossett and Payton Riley each played big roles in their traveling baseball team’s tournament championship. The Bandits included players from Webster, Union, Henderson, Hopkins and Crittenden Counties.