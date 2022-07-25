WATER UPDATE: New offloading site

Plenty of rainfall is in the forecast for today and early this week, as are cooler temperatures which will slow evaporation rates at the lake, the town's source of raw water.
Motorists should be aware of a new route for raw water tankers hauling between sources north and south of town to the lake. Previously, P&H Farms, a contract hauler hired by the state, was dumping water into Crooked Creek off of US 641 just south of Marion. Now, those tankers are dumping directly into the lake off Chapel Hill Road. Local officials say direct dumping into the lake is much more effective.
The Kentucky National Guard is also dumping water into the lake and will continue at least through the end of month.