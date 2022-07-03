Rains help, but not enough to fill City Lake

While the precipitation was welcome and added around week or so of additional raw water to the lake, it was not enough to fill the lake. When it is full and the lake level crests at the top of the spillway, the town has about 18 days of raw water on hand.
Also on Saturday, local volunteers, mostly area firefighters, joined the National Guard in sandbagging the spillway at Old City Lake to allow the reservoir to capture and hold more water when it rains. If the sandbags hold, that means the lake will be able to store perhaps another week's worth of raw water.
|Pictured at top are workers filling
sandbags. Bottom photo shows
the bags placed atop the spillway.