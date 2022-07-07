City Issues Boil Water Advisory

Although not unexpected, it’s a clear signal that the town’s raw water level is seriously low.
The city made the announcement at 9 a.m., Thursday, near the end of the 11th week of Marion’s ongoing water shortage. It's the first boil water order of the crisis.
“The City of Marion Water System is experiencing operational conditions that compromise the water quality,” the city said in a statement.
The news release explains that residents on city water should boil what comes out of the tap before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth or cooking. The advisory says water should be boiled for three minutes.
“Do not drink water from appliances connected to your water line,” the city said. “All tap water should be boiled even if filtered. Use ready-to-use formulas or breast-feed infants.”
The advisory will remain in place until further notice. Likely, until significant rainfall can refill Old City Lake.
"This reinforces the importance of our bottled water distribution effort," Ledford said. "We continue to ask Marion residents to use the bottled water for cooking and drinking. The water boil order applies if you plan to use tap water for human consumption."
The following is more information from the City of Marion with regard to the boil order:
WHAT HAPPENED?
On July 7, 2022, the water system experienced issues with the disinfection process of your water.
Due to water conservation efforts and high temperatures the disinfection levels have fallen below the regulatory requirement.
There is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.
Inadequately treated or inadequately protected water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps, and associated headaches. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.
WHAT IS BEING DONE?
We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water.
For more information, please contact:
Marion City Hall by phone 270-965-2266 or contact your local health department.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
This notice is being sent to you by The City of Marion. KY Water System ID#: KY0280267
Date distributed: July 7, 2022