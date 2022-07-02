More water now flowing Marion's way

|Bottled Water Distribution at the armory will
be reduced to 2 days per week. Thursdays will
be for last names starting with A-M and Fridays
will be for names starting with N-Z.
Meantime, there is more help from Crittenden-Livingston Water District. On Friday, the volume of drinking water flowing from the county to the city system was increased to 75 gallons per minute, which equates to about 108,000 gallons per day or nearly one-quarter of Marion’s demand.
Also, on Tuesday Parish and Hooks Farms will begin hauling raw water from the Tradewater River to Marion in order to expand the relief effort that’s been conducted by the Kentucky National Guard.
Guardsmen will continue hauling about 50,000 gallons a day and the local farmers will be adding about 180,000 gallons per day with tractor-trailer tankers that can handle 5,500 gallons on a load, which is more than double what the military vehicles can carry. There will be five farm vehicles contracted for the mission.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray on Friday issued an emergency order that allows registered farm vehicles, which ordinarily are prohibited from “for-hire” use by the state, to be involved in the relief effort.
The farm vehicles will be offloading water directly into a branch of Crooked Creek off US 641 just south of the city limits. Parish and Hooks will begin hauling water Tuesday.
A couple of non-profit groups will begin staging relief efforts early next week, too. WaterSteps and Dream Center will be providing assistance to the community in multiple forms. Trailers with toilet/shower combos and mobile washer and dryer units will be located at Marion-Crittenden County Park. The public can use these facilities in order aid in conservation efforts. These are self-contained units and will have their own water source. Drinking water will also be provided by the non-profit groups.