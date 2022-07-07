Crittenden-Livingston lifts volume, pumps go down

Bagging, clearing work continues at lake Inmates are preparing sandbags. Crittenden County Detention Center inmates filled more than 2,200 sand bags on July 4 as temperatures soared...

Rains help, but not enough to fill City Lake Update: July 4 Corrects days of raw water left Although parts of of Crittenden County saw three inches of rainfall and in some cases unprece...

Marion asks state to manage water crisis Marion has also banned burning and fireworks during crisis. Update: 7am Friday with further details The City of Marion is turning over admin...

More water now flowing Marion's way Bottled Water Distribution at the armory will be reduced to 2 days per week. Thursdays will be for last names starting with A-M and Fridays ...