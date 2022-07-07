Crittenden-Livingston lifts volume, pumps go down

Crittenden Press Copyright 2022
Water transmission was delayed until afternoon, around the time Marion just missed a chance for rain. A storm moved north of town, leaving precipitation in the northern area of the county, but none in Marion.
Also, Crittenden-Livingston Water District bumped up its volume today. It's now pushing about 144,000 gallons of drinking water a day into Marion's distribution system. There are plans for even more in the coming days.
Marion's conservation efforts are finally showing some effect on usage. Daily water demand in the city has dropped from about 450,000 gallons a day to just over 300,000. Division of Water specialists say that conservation efforts from water customers is the single most effect tool in fighting the water shortage.
At the bottled water distribution center, city officials are still asking for more volunteers. Call city hall to register as an individual or group to help hand out free water at the former armory.
