Paving on US 60 between Marion and Salem

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be paving along a section of US 60 in Crittenden County this week.
This paving project runs from the Crittenden-Livingston County Line near Salem at Crittenden County mile point 0.0, extending eastward to mile point 5.211 at Runyan Road. This is immediately east of the KY 297 Y intersection.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Rogers Group, Inc, is the prime contactor on this $661,397 highway improvement project. The target completion date is August 18.