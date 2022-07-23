YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Tapestry tonight at 6:30 p.m.
The Tapestry begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. Some promotions had the show starting a bit later.
The Tapestry is a blend of opera and rock and will include selections from The Beatles' album Abbey Road.
The event will be held at historic Fohs Hall in Marion. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door.
