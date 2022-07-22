Grab this week's Press for big news

|In this week's Press read about CCHS graduate
Jacob May's (left) voyage to Saturn and beyond.
This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press is on newsstands now.
In it you'll find an enlightening article about a local fellow who's done well by landing at Saturn.
Plus, the annual Crittenden County Lions Club Fair Guide was published as part of the newspaper this week and our Senior Living section has lots of information on how to stay young in body, heart and soul.
We also get you caught up on the latest news about Marion's water crisis, plus other news and sports you will find nowhere else.