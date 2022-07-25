Churches providing drinking water this week

On Tuesday, Life In Christ Church is distributing water to Marion residents and businesses from 10 a.m., to 6 p.m., at the church on Mott City Road.
On Wednesday, Marion Baptist Church will be distributing water to Marion residents and businesses from 5 p.m., to 8 p.m. Bring identification card or mail proving Marion address. Signs will be posted at the church to direct traffic through entrance and exits.
Additionally, Marion Baptist, Ohio River Baptist Association and Kentucky Baptist Association through cooperation with Baptist churches across the state are creating a long-term plan to serve the city. Marion Baptist Church Pastor Aaron Brown said more water distributions and other aid will forthcoming in the weeks ahead.
As a reminder, too, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief has a laundry station available at Fredonia First Baptist Church until the end of July.