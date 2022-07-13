Health Department statement on water questions

City warns of bulk water concerns City officials are warning individuals using bulk water tanks to be aware of potential for bacteria growth and contamination. For complete d...

City Issues Boil Water Advisory The City of Marion has issued a boil water advisory. Although not unexpected, it’s a clear signal that the town’s raw water level is serious...

Crittenden-Livingston lifts volume, pumps go down Crittenden Press Copyright 2022 Update July 8, 7am with Guard mission info Today's effort to keep Marion in drinking water was beset by ...

McConnell issues statement on water crisis Sen. Mitch McConnell's office in Washington DC has issued a statement regarding Marion's ongoing water crisis. “My team has been in ...