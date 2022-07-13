Health Department statement on water questions

|Sand bags have now been placed
behind the spillway at Old City Lake
to help reinforce it to hold more
water. Now, Marion just needs rain,
but there is little in the forecast.
There is a chance this weekend.
The health department does not test drinking water for chlorine residual. Officials at the local health department say the Division of Water regulates drinking water.
The health department recommends bottled water for drinking, especially for anyone that is immunocompromised.
If you are filling water tanks, fill with water from a municipal chlorinated drinking water source, according to the local health department.
Bulk water tanks likes those being used by residents, services and businesses in town will not hold chlorine for long periods of time, the health department said in its statement issued Tuesday.
Sodium hypochlorite, household bleach (unscented), can be added to water tanks to help purify water. Test strips are available at some retail stores and online. The test strips for swimming pools will not work, they must be for drinking water, the health department said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 30 minutes after the addition of sodium hypochlorite, there should be no more than 4.0 mg/L (4 PPM) of free chlorine residual present to ensure that the water does not have an unpleasant scent or odor.
Twenty-four hours after adding of sodium hypochlorite to containers that store water, there should be a minimum of 0.2 mg/L of free chlorine residual present to ensure microbiologically clean water. When using test strips to check chlorine levels make sure you look at the free chlorine indicator to determine chlorine amounts.
Too much bleach or chlorine can be harmful.
If you are not using water from a public water source do not use the water for food contact surfaces such as countertops, utensil, dishwashing or personal hygiene.
Anyone who is immunocompromised may need to contact their physician before using water under a boil water advisory or water from a non-public water supply for personal hygiene.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman are taking steps daily to keep city residents safe and healthy and successfully end this water emergency, said John A. Mura, the cabinet’s spokesperson.
“For any residents with a compromised immune system, have an infant, that are pregnant or elderly, or who could be at an increased risk during a boil water advisory, we recommend they seek advice from their health care provider or local health department,” Mura said.
Additional information can be found in this CDC document concerning boil advisories: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/dwa-comm-toolbox/before/tools/Fact-Sheet-About-What-to-Do-During-BWA-508.pdf.