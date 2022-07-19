Newest Developments in Marion's Water Crisis

|Water is being dumped from tankers
into Crooked Creek above Old City
Lake, but obstructions in the creek
are creating some problems.
- The city plans to move forward with testing water from the former Lucile Mine.
- What appears to be a troubling beaver dam is slowing raw water flow on Crooked Creek.
- New water is flowing from Lake George.
- There is renewed volume of drinking water from Crittenden-Livingston Water District rolling into Marion.
As Marion moves through the 13th week of its water shortage, local and state officials are working various angles to continue providing water to the town’s residents.
This week, the city council said it will take another look the former fluorspar mine in town as a source of raw water. Plans are to begin pumping as soon as possible in order to retest it.
Challenges are being met in getting raw water that's hauled by the National Guard and farmers into Old City Lake. The water is being dropped into Crooked Creek off US 641 south of Marion. However, obstructions along the creek, perhaps in part due to a beaver dam, are besetting the mission. So, there’s a plan to either clear the creek or find another way to dump water into Old City Lake, perhaps using a makeshift pipe system.
Thanks to last weekend’s rainfall, a good bit of water had accumulated in the Lake George basin. That raw water was being pumped out today and into Old City Lake.
And, this morning Crittenden-Livingston Water District began to ramp up its volume of water being sent directly into the clear wells at the Marion Water Plant. That, after the county had backed off for several days due to leaks in the its transmission system unassociated with the current water shortage in Marion.
Stay tuned to The Press Online and grab this week’s full edition of The Crittenden Press for further details of these and other developments in the ongoing water crisis. The newspaper will be on newsstands Wednesday around noon.