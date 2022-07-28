Mayoral candidate Sykes found dead at home

A retired school teacher, Sykes, 75, had served on the city council since first being elected in 2016. She was also currently serving as mayor pro tem.
Sykes was active in a number of community organizations and just in the last few days had been tasked along with a handful of others with spearheading an effort to organize more volunteers for the bottled water distribution center at the former armory.
Passionate about helping children, and her community, Sykes was also an active member of Marion Untied Methodist Church.
In light of her passing, Marion City Council has canceled tonight's scheduled water update meeting at city hall. It is being rescheduled for Tuesday.
"I’m heartbroken and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Phyllis," said Marion Mayor Jared Byford. "After a lifetime of public service she continued to serve the community in a multitude of manners. Her passing will be felt by the loss of her wonderful personality and devotion.
"I take solace in knowing she goes to a better place," the mayor added. "On a more personal note, she has been a great neighbor and wonderful to my kids and family. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. I will miss seeing her every day."
Coroner Brad Gilbert said an autopsy will be performed on the body to determine cause of death, but no foul play is suspected. She was found in the pool behind her home.