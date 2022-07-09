Saturday, July 9, 2022

City warns of bulk water concerns

City officials are warning individuals using bulk water tanks to be aware of potential for bacteria growth and contamination.

For complete details, contact the Crittenden County Health Department at 270-965-5215.

Tanks should be thoroughly disinfected, filled from an approved drinking water source and regularly checked for chlorine levels, which can diminish rapidly in high temperatures. A 0.2mg/l chlorine residual needs to be maintained. 

Crittenden County Health Department can assist with information and means for testing water.

Bottled water distribution next week is from 9 a.m., to noon and from 2 p.m., until 6 p.m., each day that the center is open. The center, located at the former armory, is closed from noon until 2 p.m. Pickup is as follows: Last names starting with A-F can pick up water on Mondays, names G-L on Tuesday, names J-R on Thursday and S-Z can get water on Friday. 

A driver’s license must be presented to receive water. This water is to be used for drinking and cooking. Each person can get about two gallons for every person in their household.

