City warns of bulk water concerns

For complete details, contact the Crittenden County Health Department at 270-965-5215.
Tanks should be thoroughly disinfected, filled from an approved drinking water source and regularly checked for chlorine levels, which can diminish rapidly in high temperatures. A 0.2mg/l chlorine residual needs to be maintained.
Crittenden County Health Department can assist with information and means for testing water.
Bottled water distribution next week is from 9 a.m., to noon and from 2 p.m., until 6 p.m., each day that the center is open. The center, located at the former armory, is closed from noon until 2 p.m. Pickup is as follows: Last names starting with A-F can pick up water on Mondays, names G-L on Tuesday, names J-R on Thursday and S-Z can get water on Friday.
A driver’s license must be presented to receive water. This water is to be used for drinking and cooking. Each person can get about two gallons for every person in their household.