Library offers free family STEAM kits

Bottled Water

Bottled water distribution is from 9 a.m., to noon and from 2 p.m., until 6 p.m., each day that the center is open. The center, located at the former armory, is closed from noon until 2 p.m. it is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Pickup is as follows: Last names starting with A-F can pick up water on Mondays, names G-L on Tuesday, names M-R on Thursday and S-Z can get water on Friday. A driver’s license must be presented to receive water. This water is to be used for drinking and cooking. Each person can get about two gallons for every person in their household.