Library offers free family STEAM kits

Do Science at Home STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Kits encourage families to learn together through a variety of STEAM experiences, Examples of available activities include discovering art and patterning through weaving, taking on engineering challenges with light-up dough sculptures, and analyzing hidden messages using a cypher code.
Each family can receive one of each of the three kits while supplies last.
With themes like Create, Explore and Sleuth, each Kentucky Science Center Do Science at Home STEAM Kit feature 3-4 activities focusing on developing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) skills in a fun way. Each kit includes guided instruction and additional resources for continued exploration for families with students in grades 3-6.