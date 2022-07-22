City of Marion released Friday water update

FROM THE CITY OF MARION, KY
The City of Marion has made progress on several fronts that have helped to improve water supplies. Marion continues to be under a boil advisory: Here is today’s update:
The Kentucky Rural Water Association (KRWA) reports fixing seven additional leaks within the city this week. Since the leak detection mission started July 5th the city is down to 68 gallons per minute flow during the overnight hours from the 230 gallons per minute flow rate. With the Reveal leak detection team working alongside KRWA has repaired more than a dozen leaks within the city. So far, they have completed their leak survey efforts across about 75 percent of the Marion water system. Their work will continue until the entire city is covered.
If you have moved your water service to a well, are planning on using well water, or have tanks with stored water plumbed to your water system, please seek guidance from Public Health on the risks and laws regulating this activity. There is also some information on the City’s Facebook page for testing water tanks with stored drinking water in them.
Crittenden-Livingston Water District (Critt-Liv) is back up and maintaining a 180,000 gallon per day flow to the city. This accounts for roughly 60 percent of daily usage.
Bell Engineering continues to work on interconnection possibilities between Caldwell and Critt-Liv water districts. Rough drafts of plans are being reviewed as outstanding elements are resolved.
Bottled water distribution continues at the armory in hopes residents will augment their daily use with water from the program. A permanent schedule was issued last week. It can be found on the City’s Facebook page and other news outlets. If you have health or transportation issues, please contact City Hall to make delivery arrangements. If you would like to volunteer to assist with bottled water distribution, please contact Danielle Duncan at (270) 704-3523.
BFW Engineering will be at Lake George next week to conduct further extensive geotechnical research. This work will determine the role Lake George might play in intermediate to long-term water needs.
The City is working with C and C Pumps & Supply on plans to start pumping Lucile Mine. This will allow the City to determine if the recharge rate is sufficient for use as a partial or full drinking water source. If there is sufficient volume, there are still some water chemistry obstacles that will need to be considered.
The City remains under STAGE 3 water restrictions until further notice. A boiled water advisory and burn ban order remain in effect. For information on what stage 3 means and what do to during a boiled water advisory, please go to the City’s Facebook page for information.
We continue to thank the residents of the city for their ongoing efforts to conserve water. With water conservation and the efforts of the leak detection teams, the city has reduced its daily average usage by 38.5 percent since May. However, with little rainfall reported at the watershed, it is just as important now to remain committed to conservation practices. If you would like information on strategies you can apply to help conserve water, please reach out to the Local Library or the Extension Office.