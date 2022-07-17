Nearly one inch of rain falls on Old City Lake

|Recycling of empty water bottles is now available at the
Marion water distribution center at the former armory.
Measured rainfall at the water plant next to Old City Lake on Saturday and overnight was just under one inch. It was the most significant natural source of raw water in a few weeks, but still scarcely enough to raise the lake’s level.
Meantime, Marion moves closer to getting started on an emergency connection to Sturgis Water District via a Crittenden-Livingston Water District line along KY 365 in the northern part of the county. That link could be providing Marion with about 150 gallons of drinking water per minute within a few weeks.
Also, more than a half dozen leaks were repaired in the Marion water distribution system last week, saving the town about 100 gallons per minute. State officials in town working to solve those line problems say only three of the seven leaks found had surfaced above ground. Efforts to find and fix more leaks will continue this week.
Also, there are other new developments in Marion's plans to combat the water shortage.