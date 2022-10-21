Baptists mobilizing to Veterans Park Saturday

STAFF REPORT
FROM THE CRITTENDEN PRESS FULL EDITION
Marion Baptist Church is mobilizing forces this weekend to refurbish Veterans Park on North Weldon Street in Marion.
The project is part of its Faith in Action initiative, said pastor Aaron Brown.
“We want our beliefs to be seen in action not just heard in our words,” He added. “The world is tired of hearing people say they love their community, but never show it. We want to show it in action.”
The church had been developing a plan for a block party in that area of town for several weeks and after an on-site inspection at the park, the Baptists realized it needed some attention.
So, they have ordered all of the equipment and will be replacing backboards and rims where neededand restriping the basketball court. A custom Veterans Park logo will be painted at center court. The logo (pictured above) was designed by Maggie Markwell.
A crew of about 30 people will begin working at the park Saturday morning. They will also trim trees, fix fences, put down new mulch at the playground, install new swings, replace wood on a picnic table and generally give the park a good cleaning. Brown said the church has also purchased benches, an adult picnic table and youth picnic table made out of material forged from recycled bottle caps. There are some other plans, too, and the next day they plan to host the block party.
“Everyone from that area is invited,” said the preacher.
The church will provide chili, hot dogs and all the trimmings. Plus, they will organize basketball games, yard games, have face painting and sidewalk chalk programs.
“Our goal is to do more of these things,” Brown added.
The block party is from 3-5 p.m., Sunday.