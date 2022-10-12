Full Report from last night's council meeting

Unless you've followed the water crisis closely from the beginning, it might be difficult to sort through exactly what happened. The Crittenden Press' full edition will be on newsstands today around noon. We have broken down the meeting into understandable terms and provided some additional information and insight.
If you're not paying attention to this water crisis, now is the time. Marion is on the cusp of real trouble and there's no apparent end to it in the near future. One local business professional has asked the city to get help from a professional consultant. You can watch the council meeting in its entirety on our YouTube Channel or grab this week's full edition of The Press which will get you between the lines and catch you up on what's happening with Marion's six-month-old water shortage.
This week's newspaper also includes a look at all 11 city council candidates running in the Nov. 8 election.
