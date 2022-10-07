Squad conducts fundraising campaign

Crittenden County Rescue Squad has mailed out reminders of its annual fundraising drive. The squad has announced that due to lasting pandemic issues, it will not be having the customary portrait shoot in conjunction with the fundraiser.
The rescue squad is asking for a donation of $25 or more. The squad sent about 4,200 letters to residents and supporters. It says that 100 percent of the donations received goes to better outfit the squad with lifesaving equipment and training.
The rescue squad responds to automobile accidents and other emergencies, searches and rescues. It operates solely on government and community support and does not charge for its service. Fire dues that are paid as part of county tax bills do not benefit the rescue squad.
If you did not get a letter, but want to support the fundraising effort, mail your contribution to Crittenden County Rescue Squad, PO Box 346, Marion, KY.