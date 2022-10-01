Princeton bowling alley closes today for good

Princeton Bowling Alley has announced that it will be closing for good on Oct. 1 unless a crowd-funding campaign takes off.
Northfield Family Bowling Center has operated in Princeton since the early 1990s, according to an article by WKMS public radio station. Current owners have run the business over the past decade. Financial losses during the pandemic and a slow summer has forced owners to close unless something big happens within the next few days.
Capitol Cinemas in Princeton closed two years ago due to similar financial struggles.
The bowling alley has launched an online GoFundMe campaign that owners told WKMS could help keep the business afloat. The goal is $50,000, but the bowling alley could benefit if even half of that amount is raised. In addition to open play, the bowling alley is home to leagues and area Special Olympics teams regularly play there.
A number of Crittenden Countians have for decades participated in leagues and open bowling in Princeton. The alley also established a Ronnie Myers Memorial bowling tournament to recognize the late bowling enthusiast from Marion.