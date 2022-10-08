Bayou Bluff Bales: Livingston's Fall Trail

“Depending on the creation, they usually take about 30 minutes each,” said Sonya Williams, who is the county clerk in Livignston. “The McGrew family (our neighbors) work hard during multiple seasons cutting, raking, baling and storing the bales. The Williamses retrieve, create and build the displays. It’s a complete team effort. When our sons were toddlers, my husband (Michael) painted a Jack O’ Lantern that they adored. The next year, they begged for another, which was the birth of the spider bale. Year after year, while they were young, they came to expect it around Halloween.”
Now, their creations are not only placed all around Livingston County for the public to view, but the project has morphed into a drive where canned goods and money can be donated. They alsoexclusively purchase pumpkins used for the displays from Mr. Yoder in the Amish community in Crittenden County.
“Four years ago, I had the idea to create multiple displays and invite the public to also enjoy the bales,” Williams said. “I also thought, ‘Why not follow Noble Park’s lead and collect canned goods and monetary donations?’ The first year we collected a little over $1,100 and a little over 500 cans, and we were stunned!”
While the bale trail is free to view across the county, donations are highly encouraged and can be dropped off at their shack, which is located at 741 McMurray Road in Smithland. They have already collected $111 and their goal is to exceed $3,000 and 600 canned goods this fall. Canned goods are welcomed, along with payments of cash or check.
The family also asks that fans of the project “like and share” the Bayou Bluff Bales Facebook page in order to spread the word. The bales will remain up from through Oct. 31.
“Needless to say, the idea has become a tradition and the donations continue to grow annually,” said Williams. “The first two years, all proceeds went to Livingston County Helping Hands. Last year we decided to donate 100 percent of the canned goods to the same organization, but we gave 100 percent of the money to our local sheriff’s office for its annual Santa Cop program. They were able to serve approximately 25 children.”