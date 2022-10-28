YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 28, 2022
Young seeks Crittenden Sheriff's post
Don Young asks for your vote as Crittenden County Sheriff.
Young has been a constable and worked with the sheriff's department for several years.
He pledges his commitment to Crittenden County and asks for your vote Nov.8.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/28/2022 09:25:00 AM
