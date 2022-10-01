Clarks River Road one-lane Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a westbound work zone lane restriction on U.S. 60 (Clarks River Road) on Paducah's south side on Monday, Oct. 3.
Westbound traffic on Clarks River Road will be restricted to one-lane at McCracken County mile point 18.625 to allow erosion repairs at the Clarks River Bridge.
During cleaning and maintenance on the bridge this week, the KYTC District 1 bridge crew found a washout that threatened the roadway near the end of the westbound bridge structure. On Monday, the eroded area will be excavated and filled with concrete.
All westbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone starting around 8 a.m., Monday. The work is expected to be completed around noon on the same day.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and bridge maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.