Deadline to vote in November is week away

October 11 is the deadline to register if you wish to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election. First-time voters can register at the county clerk’s office or go online to govoteky.com to register, update or check on your registration. Just click on Review your Registration.
The online registration portal closes at 3 p.m., on Oct. 11.
Once your registration application is accepted, the county clerk will mail confirmation and notify you of your polling location.
You can also download a voter registration card from govoteky.com, fill it out and take it to your clerk’s office or mail it there, or to the State Board of Elections, 140 Walnut St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
In Kentucky, to be eligible to vote you must be a U.S. Citizen, be a current resident of Kentucky, be at least 18 years of age on or before Nov 8, not be a convicted felon (or have your voting rights restored following an expungement, executive pardon or executive order), have not been judged incompetent in a Kentucky court of law and do not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.