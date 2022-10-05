Foster tees off for final state round

Foster shot 5-over 77 in the first round of play Tuesday with tough pin placement at the Bowling Green Country Club. The lowest score Tuesday was a five-under 67.
Before this year’s sub-state round was implemented, golfers needed to shoot well on the first day of state competition to make it to the second round.
Because of the new format, all 89 golfers played rounds on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Coach Vicki Hatfield said flags were in tough spots, tucked on the edge of greens behind sand traps, which made the greens quite tricky.
Foster ended Tuesday's first round tied for 28th, hitting seven greens in regulation and double bogeying the last hole after hitting into some trees.
Hatfield commends the new format for a smaller state tournament. In the past, 144 golfers slowed play.
“I’m so proud of him, I thought played really well,” Hatfield said. “We tried to play conservative, because the pins were in sucker spots.”
Foster missed qualifying for state in 2021 by one stroke. His goal Wednesday was to finish in the top 15.