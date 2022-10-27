Traffic shift at Smithland Bridge construction zone

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a traffic shift and an traffic diversion near the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland starting Friday, October 28.
Starting around 10 a.m., tomorrow, traffic will be shifted and diverted at the east end of the bridge construction zone to allow another round of work on roadway connections to the new bridge.
Motorists should be aware of personnel moving traffic barricades and placing signage to facilitate the new traffic pattern. Motorists should be alert for changes in traffic flow the diversion will create in thebridge work zone.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
This additional work on roadway connecting points is expected to take about one month to complete. There may be additional traffic shifts as the roadway connection work continues.
Meanwhile, the contractor is starting prep work that will allow concrete decking to be poured on the new bridge. Placement of concrete decking on the 700-foot main span of the new structure is expected to take about six to eight months to complete.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $63.6 million project to erect the new 1,912 ft. structure immediately downstream from the existing bridge.