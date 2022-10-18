LEAK : Marion shutting off water at 5pm

Crews are on site and working on repairs.
Due to the size and location of the leak, Marion’s entire water distribution system will need to be shut down for a period of time this evening.
Mayor Jared Byford said the water will be turned off at 5 p.m., and it could be off for several hours.
Stay tuned for updates.
In another part of Crittenden County, the county water district has been dealing with a leak today. Residents in the southern part of the county have had no or low pressure today. They say the issue should be resolved fairly soon.