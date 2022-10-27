YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Local businesses prepare for Trick or Treat on Main
Click Image to Enlarge
About 45 local businesses and entities are participating in Trick or Treat on Main Monday.
Children can pass through the businesses, many of which will be set up outside, between 3:30-5 p.m.
The event is sponsored annually by the Marion Tourism Commission.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/27/2022 10:10:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home