Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Press Online will broadcast Q&A portion of forum
The finale of tonight's political forum at Fohs Hall will be broadcast live on The Crittenden Press Online and our YouTube Channel.
The event features Republican and Democratic candidates seeking election next month.
The last 30 minute of the event, which will include a question and answer portion, will be broadcast.
Crittenden Press Online
10/04/2022 05:17:00 PM
