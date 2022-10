Mexico Revival Oct. 16-19

Bayou Bluff Bales: Livingston's Fall Trail Getting into the spirit of October, the Williams family of Livingston County has kicked off their fourth annual “Bayou Bluff Bales,” a featu...

Marion gets over $1 million for sewer project The City of Marion received some welcomed news today in its efforts to fortify funding for a new waste water treatment plant being built in ...

City Council Water Crisis Update Tuesday Marion has gone more than a month without measurable rainfall, putting further strain on its ongoing drinking water shortage. Marion City Co...