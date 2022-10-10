Judge declares Homemakers Week in County

October 9th – 15th is Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week. The Homemaker Association’s primary objective is to teach educational programs that can provide a better and more meaningful life for themselves and their families.
There a five clubs currently in Crittenden County: After Hours, Challengers, Cooking Club, Hooks and Needles and the Quilt Club.
You can also become a Member at Large if you can’t attend meetings and receive a monthly newsletter. Each month After Hours and Challengers have many educational topics. Some topics this year include: Stress Eating, Fun with Fermented Foods and Cook Wild Kentucky.
Each year the Homemakers award a senior with a $500 scholarship which they raise money for during the year. Being a Homemaker is a great way to serve, lead and help those in the community. If you are interested in being a Homemaker please contact the Extension Office at 270-965-5236.