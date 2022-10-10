Monday, October 10, 2022

Judge declares Homemakers Week in County

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom signs a proclamation during Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week. Pictured with the judge are Homemakers (back from left) Jerrell James, Debbie Padgett, secretary; Darl Henley, President and (front) Sarah Ford, Newcom and Nancy Hunt, Treasurer. 

 October 9th – 15th is Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week. The Homemaker Association’s  primary objective is to teach educational programs that can provide a better and more meaningful life for themselves and their families.  

There a five clubs currently in Crittenden County: After Hours, Challengers, Cooking Club, Hooks and Needles and the Quilt Club. 

You can also become a Member at Large if you can’t attend meetings and receive a monthly newsletter. Each month After Hours and Challengers have many educational topics. Some topics this year include: Stress Eating, Fun with Fermented Foods and Cook Wild Kentucky.  

Each year the Homemakers award a senior with a $500 scholarship which they raise money for during the year.   Being a Homemaker is a great way to serve, lead and help those in the community. If you are interested in being a Homemaker please contact the Extension Office at 270-965-5236.

 

