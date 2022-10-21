Marion man sought in Carrsville assault

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a person wanted for questioning in reference to the alleged assault.
Authorities were called to a residence in Carrsville shortly before 5pm yesterday where a woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according to emergency response transmissions.
Through their investigation, troopers determined that Charles Edward Walker, 54, of Marion is believed to have been the last person seen with the victim. Investigators were advised that Walker left the area on foot following the alleged assault. Walker remains at large. He is described as a white male, standing 6' 1" tall and weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Walker is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.