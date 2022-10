Veterans Park gets facelift Last week's newspaper included an article about worked planned at Veterans Park in Marion. The finished product is drawing rave reviews....

Traffic shift at Smithland Bridge construction zone A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a traffic shift and an traffic diversion near the U.S. 60 Cumberland River...

Lady Rockets play in regional semis tonight After dispatching Christian County in five sets on Monday, the Lady Rockets volleyball team (19-14) will be taking on Madisonville (27-10) t...

Emmanuel Baptist has Halloween event Click Image to Enlarge SHINE - Shine His Incredible News Everywhere - is an event at Emmanuel Baptist Church this Halloween season. The chur...