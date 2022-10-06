Marion gets over $1 million for sewer project

The City of Marion received some welcomed news today in its efforts to fortify funding for a new waste water treatment plant being built in Industrial Park North.
Marion will be getting just over $1 million in the form of infrastructure grant from the Delta Regional Authority.
The project, which included replacement of sewer lines a couple of years ago, will have a total cost of about $19 million.
It will be a few more months before the sewer treatment plant construction is finished.
For more on this development and other details about the waste water project, see the upcoming full edition of The Crittenden Press.