Browning seeks election as write-in for Marion mayor

Marion City Council member D'Anna Browning is seeking election as Mayor of Marion as a write-in candidate.

To vote for a write-in candidate, voters must write the 
candidate's name in the line below the two candidates who 
will appear on the ballot.

Browning, 51, is an employee of Siemens in Marion.
