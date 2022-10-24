YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 24, 2022
Browning seeks election as write-in for Marion mayor
Marion City Council member D'Anna Browning is seeking election as Mayor of Marion as a write-in candidate.
To vote for a write-in candidate, voters must write the
candidate's name in the line below the two candidates who
will appear on the ballot.
Browning, 51, is an employee of Siemens in Marion.
